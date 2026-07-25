Help me move me and my aunt out.

My name is Emily, and I'm asking for help during one of the most difficult times in my life.

I am trying to leave an abusive home and take my disabled aunt with me so she can finally be safe. For a long time, we have been living in an unhealthy and frightening environment. I have experienced physical abuse, and I have witnessed my disabled aunt being mistreated as well. Living this way has taken a huge emotional toll on both of us.

Because of my circumstances, I have been prevented from becoming financially independent, making it nearly impossible to save enough money to leave on my own. I want the chance to work, build a stable life, and provide a safe, peaceful home where my aunt and I can begin to heal.

Your donation will help cover moving expenses, security deposits, basic furniture, food, transportation, and other necessities as we start over. Every dollar brings us one step closer to safety and a fresh start.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Your generosity gives us hope that a better future is possible.



