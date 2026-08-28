Help Me Move Into My Own Home

I'm raising money to move into my own apartment. After a year of living from house to house, I'm ready to have a place to call home.





I need help covering my first month's rent and security deposit. I'm on a fixed income due to Crohn's Disease and Major Depression and Anxiety, and if I use my Social Security disability check for these costs, I won't have any money left to live on for the rest of the month.





My move-in date is the first of the month, and I'm still short on what I need. I'm also starting from scratch with furniture, dishes, and other household items.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward having my own living space. Thank you for considering helping me during this important time.