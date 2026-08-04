Help Me Move Into a New Apartment

I've been living in an extended stay for almost two years. I lost my job in 2024 and had to break my lease because I couldn't afford rent anymore. I have a job now, but my paychecks go toward weekly housing costs, and I don't have enough left over for a deposit, admin fees, and first month's rent on a new apartment.





I'm ready to move into a stable home in a good neighborhood, but I need help covering the deposit and first month's rent. Your support would mean so much as I work toward getting back on my feet. Thank you for standing with me.