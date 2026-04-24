Help me move home

Hello folks my name is Tremaine Jackson and I have pretty much failed in life then got on my feet just for life to crumble 8 yrs later... In 2018 is was homeless and abusing K2 when I was at the wrong place wrong time and next thing you know I'm sitting in jail facing first degree murder....( Google Tremaine jackson San Antonio Texas) After the case got dismissed I cleaned myself up and moved back home to Orange Tx..I spent the next 2 yrs getting sober working and saving money getting on my feet.. after 2 yrs I moved an hour south of San Antonio to a place called Pearsall Tx... Nice quiet town close to where I was raised... First few yrs were ok I stayed out of the way and minded my business until one day I posted a video about a day I was at work at Pizza Hut which lead to them being closed down well that I guess was strike 1 one that happened finding a job was difficult because I had a so called social media presence.... Well as time went by uvalde happened which is 40 minutes away and families live in both towns my views and opinions rubbed people the wrong way and my managers husband was a cop and she felt I hated cop and I eventually lost my job... 8 months ago I found another job when a crazy employee got mad and called her husband to fight me at work... When he came behind the counter I was there to defend myself... Long Story short police were called I was ticketed and my firearms were seized by police and of course I was suspended apon investigation and 3 weeks later before I even went to court I had been fired... 2 weeks later judge throws my case out and returns my firearms... That was 5 months ago... Im still jobless in a small town car is starting to give me trouble and things are catching up fast ill e pawn all my firearms to pay My rent now those pawn payments seem like they are coming up every week... I'm in need of a chance a actual job or just some good luck... I wanna go finish my degree but can afford it I wanna move to a bigger city but can't afford it.... Please help I'm young still the world has ate me up once I'm trying to not give it another chance... I'm just an American that made mistakes as a teen changed his life around.... God bless you and america