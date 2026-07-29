Help me move from where my grandma died

Hi! I’m a 13 year old girl and me and my family have recently lost a member of our family in the house we currently live in and it’s affecting all of our peace negatively. We’ve had too many bad memories in this house and I need new air to live peacefully. It’s a pit in my stomach staying here, we would like to get out of Lindale as I’ve grown up my whole life here and I don’t want to be stuck here. We don’t have good funds, I just want a fresh start from bullying and people I’ve known my whole life and I don’t want to stay in Texas, it honestly makes me sad to wake up everyday here. Please help me raise money for my family to move, it’s just me and my parents and I can’t spend another year in this school, I would appreciate it so so so much. Thank you for reading! Anything helps, I would work myself but no place takes 13 year olds. (My parents make okay money but we live in a rental and renting + taxes + groceries is a lot.)