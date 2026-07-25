Help me move forward.

I recently lost my car in an unfortunate situation, and it has left me without reliable transportation.

Without a vehicle, I’m unable to get to work or take on opportunities that would help me get back on my feet. A car is essential right now so I can support myself, handle daily needs, and start moving forward again.

The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing a dependable used car and covering the basic costs to get it on the road (registration, insurance, etc.). I’m aiming for something reliable and practical, nothing fancy, just what I need to regain my independence.

Any support, whether a donation, sharing this page, or kind words would mean the world to me as I work through this challenge. Even small contributions will make a real difference.

Thank you so much for reading and for any help you can offer. I’m truly grateful.