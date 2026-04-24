Help me move away from my abusive family!

I live in a verbally and sometimes physically abusive home. As a result I really need help to get a new apartment away from my family. The toll this abuse has been putting on my mental health is not ok. I am really depressed, the way my family treats me makes me want to cause harm to myself. This fundraiser would fund my moving into a new apartment in a new town. I don’t own anything other then clothes so this would also go towards a new bed when I get moved in.