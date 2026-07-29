Help Me Move and Stay Safe

Hello everyone





This is Chibi Reviews or known as Jacob at this point. I will keep this blunt. There's been active discussions for attempts on my life and I have received threatening letters in the mail. These letters are being taken very serious by authorities. At this moment the situation is out of my hands as they investigate the matter.





For now I have been allowed to scrub my information off the internet thanks to immediate threats to my life. On top of this I've been advised to move after I get my information scrubbed.





Follow





Goal





Raised





$10,000 USD





595 USD





ampaign





Campaign funds will be receive





Give





Pray





Recent Donations





USD 100.00





5





To be completely blunt, any money donated here will help me get out of this situation quicker for there's no longer a danger to my life.





What the money will go towards is bills, down payments of any kind to move. movers, U-Hauls, and other misc fees that arise.





I hate asking this of my community, but I do so for I can have a fresh start and be safe.





Thank you everyone and may you have a blessed day!