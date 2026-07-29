GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Meet My Sister

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$745 USD

Fundraiser created byChloe Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chloe Johnson

Help Me Meet My Sister

For the past couple of years, my family has sponsored a little girl named Fatmata at an orphanage in Sierra Leone. Last year, my dad and brother had the opportunity to travel there and meet her in person — and now it’s my turn.


Fatmata thinks of our family as her family. She calls my mom “Mom,” my dad “Dad,” and my brother “brother.” In letters she’s written to us, she’s said how badly she wants to meet her “sister” — me.


This January, I have the opportunity to travel across the world to finally meet her in person. The total cost of the trip is around $2,200. I’ve already saved $400 on my own. I’m now working to raise the remaining $1,800.


In addition to meeting my sister, Fatmata, traveling to Sierra Leone will allow me to personally transport 50 pounds of supplies to support Footprints Missions. These supplies will help support the following operations:


Medical Support

Footprints Missions partners with Garden City Clinic to help provide essential medical care in the community. While the clinic is independently run, we help fund payroll and support urgent needs as they arise. The doctor who leads the hospital works closely with our team, ensuring that resources are used effectively to meet both physical and spiritual needs. Through this partnership, people receive consistent care, and the clinic continues to grow as a place of hope and healing.


Footprints Orphanage

Through the generosity of our donors, Footprints Missions provides a safe, loving and nurturing home for children in our care. Each child receives 3 nutritious meals a day, a comfortable bed, access to education, and life skills training built on strong biblical foundations. Leadership, volunteers, and staff work to ensure every child feels valued, supported, and secure. Together, they create an environment where the children can thrive emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Children are taught their worth in Christ and reminded that they are treasured sons and daughters of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.


Sewing Center

Footprints Missions also offers a Sewing Center to equip women within the community with valuable life skills through sewing. In a supportive, faith-filled space, women gain practical training that helps them provide for their families and build confidence in their God-given abilities. Through this program, women are empowered and equipped to pursue new opportunities and create a brighter future for themselves and their families.


If you feel led to support this trip, I would be incredibly grateful. Every donation, prayer, and share brings me one step closer to meeting my sister, Fatmata.


Thank you so much for being a part of this journey.


With a grateful heart,

Chloe


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve