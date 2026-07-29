Help Me Meet My Sister

For the past couple of years, my family has sponsored a little girl named Fatmata at an orphanage in Sierra Leone. Last year, my dad and brother had the opportunity to travel there and meet her in person — and now it’s my turn.





Fatmata thinks of our family as her family. She calls my mom “Mom,” my dad “Dad,” and my brother “brother.” In letters she’s written to us, she’s said how badly she wants to meet her “sister” — me.





This January, I have the opportunity to travel across the world to finally meet her in person. The total cost of the trip is around $2,200. I’ve already saved $400 on my own. I’m now working to raise the remaining $1,800.





In addition to meeting my sister, Fatmata, traveling to Sierra Leone will allow me to personally transport 50 pounds of supplies to support Footprints Missions. These supplies will help support the following operations:





Medical Support

Footprints Missions partners with Garden City Clinic to help provide essential medical care in the community. While the clinic is independently run, we help fund payroll and support urgent needs as they arise. The doctor who leads the hospital works closely with our team, ensuring that resources are used effectively to meet both physical and spiritual needs. Through this partnership, people receive consistent care, and the clinic continues to grow as a place of hope and healing.





Footprints Orphanage

Through the generosity of our donors, Footprints Missions provides a safe, loving and nurturing home for children in our care. Each child receives 3 nutritious meals a day, a comfortable bed, access to education, and life skills training built on strong biblical foundations. Leadership, volunteers, and staff work to ensure every child feels valued, supported, and secure. Together, they create an environment where the children can thrive emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Children are taught their worth in Christ and reminded that they are treasured sons and daughters of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.





Sewing Center

Footprints Missions also offers a Sewing Center to equip women within the community with valuable life skills through sewing. In a supportive, faith-filled space, women gain practical training that helps them provide for their families and build confidence in their God-given abilities. Through this program, women are empowered and equipped to pursue new opportunities and create a brighter future for themselves and their families.





If you feel led to support this trip, I would be incredibly grateful. Every donation, prayer, and share brings me one step closer to meeting my sister, Fatmata.





Thank you so much for being a part of this journey.





With a grateful heart,

Chloe



