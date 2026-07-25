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Help Me Meet My Long-Distance Boyfriend

GoalBs 2,000 BOB
RaisedBs 0 BOB

Fundraiser created byGrazielly Rodrigues

Help Me Meet My Long-Distance Boyfriend


Hello,

My name is Grazi, I am 20 years old, and I live in Brazil.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Several years ago, I met someone through a friendship app. What began as a simple conversation slowly grew into a beautiful friendship. As time passed, we realized our connection was becoming something much deeper, and eventually we fell in love.

Today, we have been in a long-distance relationship for four years.

My boyfriend, Jeong, lives in South Korea. Although we have never been able to meet in person, we have built our relationship through thousands of messages, daily video calls, and endless conversations. We celebrate birthdays, support each other through difficult times, and share everyday moments despite living on opposite sides of the world.

The distance between Brazil and South Korea is not only measured in kilometers but also in time. Because of the time difference, many nights one of us stayed awake just to spend a little more time together. Even with the language barrier, we never gave up on understanding each other.

One of the most meaningful parts of our relationship is that Jeong patiently helped me learn English. We spent many hours studying together, and today English is the language that allows us to communicate every day. It is something I will always be grateful for.

Jeong is an artist who creates collectible art toys and participates in art exhibitions. Like many independent artists, his income is not always predictable.

I work from home as a freelance designer while continuing my studies. I live with my family, and because of our financial situation, it has been very difficult to save enough money for an international trip.

For years we have dreamed of finally meeting, but the cost of traveling from Brazil to South Korea has always been beyond what we could afford.

Even so, I refused to give up on our dream. I already applied for and received my Brazilian passport because I truly believe that one day we will finally meet.

I am creating this fundraiser because I need help making that first meeting possible.

The funds raised will be used for:

• Round-trip airfare between Brazil and South Korea.

• Travel insurance.

• Local transportation.

• Travel documents and related fees.

• Basic expenses during my stay.

• Platform and payment processing fees, if applicable.

This is not a luxury trip.

This fundraiser is simply about giving two people, who have loved and supported each other for years, the opportunity to finally meet face to face for the very first time.

After four years of video calls, messages, laughter, tears, encouragement, and hope, our biggest dream is to share our first real hug.

If you are able to support us, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more than words can express. And if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would also help us tremendously.

Thank you for believing that love, kindness, and hope can cross oceans.

With all my gratitude,

Grazi


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