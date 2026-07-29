Help me meet my best friend

A few months ago, I met someone on a game I play. We quickly became best friends; we tell each other everything.





But theres one problem, she lives in the UK. I really wish we could spend time together in person but plane tickets are way too expensive for me currently. No where around me is hiring so it's hard for me to get a job.





I really just want to meet my best friend. Any donations, no matter how small, will help me drastically.