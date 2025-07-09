Help me make memories





Diagnosed at Stage 4 June 7, 24. After 6 years of fighting breast cancer, it has returned with a vengeance! Being BRCA+, I thought it would return in my remaining breast. Nope, it decided to spread all over my bones My hips, my ribs, my shoulders, my spine & my lungs & heart. My family and I appreciate anything donated I want to prepay my cremation $2500, flowers $ 250, Urns $500, Memorial $2000. Unfortunately, once you are diagnosed you can not longer get life insurance. I do not want to leave my adult children with another bill. I'm still fighting!! Until my last breath.