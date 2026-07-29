Help me luanch an elderly assistant service





Hello friends, family and supporters

I am raising funds to start an elderly assistance business dedicated to helping seniors remain safe comfortable and independent in their own homes. As our senior population grows many older adults need help with everyday tasks such as transportation to appointments, grocery shopping, companionship, medication reminders, light household assistance and other non medical support services. My goal is to provide reliable compassionate assistance that improves the quality of life for seniors and gives piece of mind to there families. To launch this business I need help with start up expenses including





: Business licensing and registration

: Transportation expenses

: Office and scheduling equipment

: Marketing and community outreach

: Training and certifications





My fundraising goal is $10.000. Every donation will go directly towards building a service that supports seniors in our community and helps them maintain their independence.

Whether you choose to donate or simply share this campaign, your support will help make a meaningful difference in thrives of elderly individuals who need a helping hand.

Thank you for your generosity, encouragement, and belief in this vision.





Sincerely,





LARRY SIMMONS