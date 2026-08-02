Help Me Lay My Mom to Rest

My mom's body was found in a dirt lot in Palmdale on June 9, 2026. She was in an advanced state of decomposition, and her death is under investigation. I only learned last week that she had passed.





I'm raising money to cover her final expenses and to have her laid to rest next to my dad and brother. Right now, I'm focused on giving her a proper burial and being able to say goodbye.





Thank you for standing with us.