Help me lay My husband ashes to rest

Hello, My name is Emily Lopez I just lost my husband Daniel Acosta too lymphoma cancer June2,2026🥺 we cried together since he got diagnosed told me had be strong for our children but he didn’t mention how hard it would be. He left footprints on so many hearts and will be greatly be missed.He was an amazing husband, father, son and friend. At this time I would like to reach out and ask for help to contribute towards his funeral expenses and to help provide for the basic needs for our children.





Thank you for your support and prayers at the time. We greatly appreciated it.







