Help Me - Launching My Agribusiness Journey

Hello friends and well-wishers,

I have a vision to start an agribusiness that will sustain itself and contribute to our local food supply. I already have the most crucial asset: a water well. Now, I need your help to get the water from the well to the farm.





To kickstart Phase 1 and make this well functional, I need to purchase a specific set of equipment. I have calibrated my budget to ensure I can purchase reliable gear and the critical accessories needed to make it work on day one:





•A 5.5HP–7.5HP Petrol Water Pump:

KSh 18,000

•Heavy Duty Suction Pipe (for the well):

KSh 3,000

•30 Meters of Delivery Pipe (to reach the field): KSh 6,500

•Essential Foot Valve, Clamps, and Connectors: KSh 1,500

•Initial Engine Oil, Testing Fuel, and Transport:

KSh 3,000

•Total Campaign Goal:

KSh 32,000





Additional funds will go into logistics of exapansion





I plan to start with this setup and expand gradually as the farm begins to yield. Every single shilling—whether big or small—brings me one step closer to buying this equipment and turning an idle well into a thriving farm. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Thank you so much for your support!





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Nisaidie Kufufua Ardhi:

Kuanzisha Safari Yangu ya Kilimo Biashara 🌾💧

Mambo vipi marafiki na wafadhili,

Nina maono ya kuanzisha mradi wa kilimo biashara utakaonisaidia kujitegemea na pia kuchangia upatikanaji wa chakula. Tayari nina rasilimali muhimu zaidi: kisima cha maji. Sasa, nahitaji msaada wenu ili niweze kupandisha maji kutoka kisimani na kuyapeleka shambani.

Ili nianze Awamu ya Kwanza na kukifanya kisima kifanye kazi, nahitaji kununua vifaa maalum. Nimepima bajeti yangu vizuri ili kuhakikisha ninapata vifaa bora na vifuasi vyote muhimu ili vianze kazi siku hiyo hiyo:





•Pampu ya Maji ya Petroli (5.5HP–7.5HP):

KSh 18,000

•Bomba Imara la Kunyonya Maji (Suction Pipe kwa kisima): KSh 3,000

•Mita 30 za Bomba la Kusambaza Maji (Delivery Pipe hadi shambani): KSh 6,500

•Foot Valve, Clamps, na Viunganishi Vyote Muhimu: KSh 1,500

•Mafuta ya Kwanza ya Injini, Petroli ya Jaribio, na Usafiri: KSh 3,000

•Lengo Lote la Campaign: KSh 32,000





Mpango wangu ni kuanza na kile kilichopo kisha nitaendelea kuongeza polepole kadiri shamba litakavyoanza kutoa mazao. Kila shilingi unayochangia—iwe kubwa au ndogo—itasaidia kununua vifaa hivi na kubadilisha kisima hiki kuwa shamba lenye tija. Tafadhali naomba uniunge mkono kwa kuchangia au kusambaza ujumbe huu kwa wengine. Shukrani za dhati kwa msaada wako!





More on the campaign visit:

https://mweleagri-guwxfud6.manus.space/