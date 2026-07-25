GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Me - Launching My Agribusiness Journey

GoalKES 12,930 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byWings O' Wind Trust

Fundraiser funds will be received by Isaac Matheka

Help Me - Launching My Agribusiness Journey

Hello friends and well-wishers,

I have a vision to start an agribusiness that will sustain itself and contribute to our local food supply. I already have the most crucial asset: a water well. Now, I need your help to get the water from the well to the farm.


To kickstart Phase 1 and make this well functional, I need to purchase a specific set of equipment. I have calibrated my budget to ensure I can purchase reliable gear and the critical accessories needed to make it work on day one:


•A 5.5HP–7.5HP Petrol Water Pump:

KSh 18,000

•Heavy Duty Suction Pipe (for the well):

KSh 3,000

•30 Meters of Delivery Pipe (to reach the field): KSh 6,500

•Essential Foot Valve, Clamps, and Connectors: KSh 1,500

•Initial Engine Oil, Testing Fuel, and Transport:

KSh 3,000

•Total Campaign Goal:

KSh 32,000


Additional funds will go into logistics of exapansion


I plan to start with this setup and expand gradually as the farm begins to yield. Every single shilling—whether big or small—brings me one step closer to buying this equipment and turning an idle well into a thriving farm. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Thank you so much for your support!


**********************************

Nisaidie Kufufua Ardhi:

Kuanzisha Safari Yangu ya Kilimo Biashara 🌾💧

Mambo vipi marafiki na wafadhili,

Nina maono ya kuanzisha mradi wa kilimo biashara utakaonisaidia kujitegemea na pia kuchangia upatikanaji wa chakula. Tayari nina rasilimali muhimu zaidi: kisima cha maji. Sasa, nahitaji msaada wenu ili niweze kupandisha maji kutoka kisimani na kuyapeleka shambani.

Ili nianze Awamu ya Kwanza na kukifanya kisima kifanye kazi, nahitaji kununua vifaa maalum. Nimepima bajeti yangu vizuri ili kuhakikisha ninapata vifaa bora na vifuasi vyote muhimu ili vianze kazi siku hiyo hiyo:


•Pampu ya Maji ya Petroli (5.5HP–7.5HP):

KSh 18,000

•Bomba Imara la Kunyonya Maji (Suction Pipe kwa kisima): KSh 3,000

•Mita 30 za Bomba la Kusambaza Maji (Delivery Pipe hadi shambani): KSh 6,500

•Foot Valve, Clamps, na Viunganishi Vyote Muhimu: KSh 1,500

•Mafuta ya Kwanza ya Injini, Petroli ya Jaribio, na Usafiri: KSh 3,000

•Lengo Lote la Campaign: KSh 32,000


Mpango wangu ni kuanza na kile kilichopo kisha nitaendelea kuongeza polepole kadiri shamba litakavyoanza kutoa mazao. Kila shilingi unayochangia—iwe kubwa au ndogo—itasaidia kununua vifaa hivi na kubadilisha kisima hiki kuwa shamba lenye tija. Tafadhali naomba uniunge mkono kwa kuchangia au kusambaza ujumbe huu kwa wengine. Shukrani za dhati kwa msaada wako!


More on the campaign visit:

https://mweleagri-guwxfud6.manus.space/

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve