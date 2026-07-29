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Help me launch NovaPeak Company

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrayden Warnick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brayden Warnick

Help me launch NovaPeak Company

🔥 NovaPeak Logistics: Help Build the Next American Success Story

Every major company you know Amazon, FedEx, UPS started with one thing:

Someone brave enough to dream bigger than their circumstances.

I’m building NovaPeak Logistics, a full-scale trucking and freight company designed to move America’s goods faster, safer, and smarter. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t a “maybe one day” idea. This is a fully engineered, professionally planned operation with:

  1. 30 trucks
  2. 36 trailers
  3. A 120,000 sq ft warehouse
  4. Land, sea, and air freight divisions
  5. Over 50 jobs created

My business plan lays it out clearly:

The final price is 37,657,800 million dollars

This is a real blueprint, not a wish.

But every empire starts with a first brick and that’s where you come in.

🚀 Why This Matters

America runs on trucking. Every store shelf, every hospital, every restaurant depends on freight. But the industry is struggling driver shortages, slow delivery times, outdated systems.

NovaPeak is built to fix that.

Your donation helps launch a company that will:

  1. Create good-paying jobs
  2. Strengthen supply chains
  3. Support small businesses
  4. Modernize trucking with safer, smarter systems
  5. Build a future where freight moves better

This isn’t just helping me, it’s helping entire communities.

💥 Why I Need Your Support

Starting a logistics company at this scale requires massive upfront investment:

  1. Trucks
  2. Trailers
  3. Warehouse construction
  4. Safety & compliance
  5. Insurance
  6. Fuel programs
  7. Technology systems
  8. Staff onboarding

I’m not asking for millions.

I’m asking for help taking the first step.

Every dollar pushes NovaPeak closer to reality.

❤️ Your Donation Makes You Part of the Story

When you donate, you’re not just giving money, you’re helping me build:

  1. A company
  2. A future
  3. A legacy

You’re helping a young entrepreneur turn a fully developed, professionally structured plan into a real American business.

You’re helping create jobs.

You’re helping build opportunity.

You’re helping launch something BIG.

🙏 Join Me

If you believe in ambition…

If you believe in hard work…

If you believe in supporting someone who refuses to give up…

Then I’m asking you to stand with me.

Donate. Share. Support.

Help me build NovaPeak Logistics — the next great American freight company.

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