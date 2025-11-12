Help me launch my solution to pet abandonment

I'm launching a nonprofit to address the growing number of dogs being dumped in our community. While rescue organizations do vital work, the root issue is human mentality, and intend to responsibility through reward is the most effective approach.





My nonprofit will raise funds to offer monetary incentive to community members who would not otherwise sterilize their pets. This approach targets the source of the problem. I 100% believe this will save lives & reduce the suffering that is so preventable.





To get this vision off the ground, I need to:





- Promote my vision & establish relationships with our veterinary community willing to donate skill & care to provide the spay/neuter surgeries.

- Organize fundraising events to generate momentum behind this initiative by introduction to philanthropic minded individuals.





I'm confident this model works. Teaching change through reward is the most effective approach. Your support will help me launch this nonprofit and start saving dogs by addressing the human mentality that lead to abandonment.





Thank you for standing with me on this.