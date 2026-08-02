Help Me Launch My Handmade Luxury Handbag Business

I have always believed that each person has a unique purpose. After spending several months praying and sincerely asking God to reveal mine, I found myself returning to sewing. To my surprise, I discovered a natural talent for it, despite never taking sewing classes or receiving formal training.

That experience gave me the confidence to pursue my passion for creating handmade handbags. Since then, I have designed and sewn several handbags using my heavy-duty Janome sewing machine. Every project has strengthened my desire to build, a handmade luxury handbag business known for quality craftsmanship and timeless design.

To take the next step, I am seeking assistance to purchase the equipment and supplies needed to grow my business.

Funding Goals

Juki DNU-1541S Industrial Sewing Machine: $2,500 10' x 10' Pop-Up Canopy Tent (for vendor events): $89.99 Leather, fabrics, hardware, tools, and other supplies: $1,500

Your support—whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign—will help me turn this dream into a sustainable business. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to launching my luxury handbag collection.

Thank you for believing in my vision and for your kindness, encouragement, and support. I am truly grateful for every gift and every prayer.