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Help Me Launch My Future: Studying IT in Germany

GoalKES 3,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byAloyce Onguka

Help Me Launch My Future: Studying IT in Germany


Hi, my name is Aloyce Onguka, and I have a goal that wakes me up every morning: to earn a degree in Information Technology in Germany.


Germany is a global leader in tech and innovation, and its universities offer world-class IT programs with very low tuition fees. For someone passionate about [mention a specific IT interest — e.g., cybersecurity, software development, artificial intelligence], it’s the ideal place to learn, grow, and build a career that can solve real problems. More than that, I want to bring those skills back home to make a lasting impact in my community.


Right now, I’m at the very beginning of that journey. I haven’t applied to universities yet — I’m working hard to prepare so I can submit the strongest applications possible. To get there, I need to complete a few critical steps first:


· Intensive German language courses (many IT programs require at least B2/C1 level)

· Standardized tests like TestDaF or IELTS

· Application fees, document translations, and notarizations

· And once accepted, the blocked account of €11,208 (about $12,000 USD) required for the student visa, plus travel and initial housing costs.


I’m currently taking an online German class, but the financial mountain ahead is too steep to climb alone. Every dollar raised here will be set aside strictly for this purpose: first to complete my preparation and application, then to meet the visa requirements once I receive an acceptance letter.


I believe this dream is God-given, and I’m willing to put in the discipline and late nights to make it real. Your support — whether a donation, a share, or a prayer — is fuel for the journey. I’ll keep you posted every step of the way: from “German A1” to the day I finally step onto campus.


Thank you for reading my story and for investing in a future that I promise to use for good. Together, we can turn this long-term goal into a step-by-step reality.


With deep gratitude,

Aloyce

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