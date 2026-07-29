Help me kick start my music passion once more

My name is Pierre Enslin and I'm a remote worker living in Japan. I've had my passion on pause of making and creating music for a while now and really desire to get this going again however, I want to do it legitimately. Previously I used software not owned by myself and gear that was totally not suitable for what I was pursuing. Since living in Japan I no longer have any gear or software to use to create anything. I need just a few extra funds to get things going so anything would help the cause. Much love to any support!