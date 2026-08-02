Help Me Keep the Lights On This Summer

I'm an ECS TA and have worked in public schools for 7 years. I love working with my students, and I have a 10-year-old daughter. During the summer months, as a TA, we don't receive any pay. I've tried to find employment during the summer, but some say I'm overqualified and others don't respond.





These past 2 months have been really difficult making ends meet and paying bills. I never ask for help, but I've tried our local assistance programs. Because of what I make as a 10-month employee, I'm not qualified for their support, and I don't make much monthly to begin with.





My light bill has been over $1,000 a month. I received a disconnection notice in the amount of $3,490. Your support would mean so much to my family and me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.