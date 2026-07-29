Help Me Keep Serving Others

Six years ago many of you helped me through one of the hardest seasons of my life. Your prayers, encouragement, and generosity through my last GoFundMe truly changed things for me.





In 2019 I spent most of the year in bed with severe back pain. Because of your help, I was able to have two lumbar discs replaced. That surgery gave me my life back. Since then, I’ve been able to keep doing work that means a lot to me—creating videos for churches and nonprofits. Those projects have helped raise more than $15 million for ministries and organizations serving people in need. I truly believe this is work God has called me to do.





Unfortunately, my spine has started getting worse again. I’m now dealing with increasing disc problems, sciatica, neuropathy, and arthritis. The pain is growing and it’s getting harder to stay active. After a lot of research and prayer, the best option I’ve found is stem cell treatment at the Cellular Performance Institute. Because this treatment isn’t available in the U.S., the clinic operates in Mexico. The total cost for treatment and travel is about $55,000, and insurance doesn’t cover it.





My goal is simple: slow the degeneration, reduce the pain, and stay mobile so I can keep doing the work God has called me to do. Ephesians 4:1 says: "Live a life worthy of the calling you have received."





If you’d be willing to pray for wisdom, healing, and provision, I would be deeply grateful. And if you feel led to help financially, your support would mean more than I can say.





Thank you for walking this journey with me. — Barry