Help me keep our home.. my husband abandoned us.

Hi, I hate asking for help. My husband with mental health issues abandoned my 2 children and I and I’m trying to keep everything from crumbling. We have 2 dogs and 5 cats and we have no where to go with no money. He didn’t pay the rent, my car, any bills.. and I have no gas money. Support is backed up for 3 months and he left his career and businesses and went off the deep end. I am trying to start a job but don’t have money to pay a babysitter or to make it back and forth for the time being. This is the last thing I want to do and feel terrible. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you so much for listening to my story.