Help me keep my vehicle!

Unfortunately in the last few months I've fell short on my car payments due to some health issues those health issues are currently being resolved and I should be able to get back to work in the next month... If I can catch my car payments up so I will be able to keep the car is still in my possession but it is out for repo. Every dollar accounts even if it's $5. My hair asking but help me out of this slump to get back to being independent and successful.