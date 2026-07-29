Help Me Keep My Niece Home

I currently have my teenage niece placed with me through the department of children and family services. I was approved for an apartment to accommodate her needs.





This month, my car was vandalized and the repairs cost me a lot. I no longer have the funds for the deposit and first month's rent, and I need to move in by the 31st. If I don't, my niece will be taken into state custody.





She needs a stable home, and I'm committed to providing one for her. Your support with the deposit and first month's rent would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with us.