Help Me Keep My Lights On

Myse and my special needs twins were recently displaced when our landlord sold the home and gave us 30 days to vacate. We found a new place, but the move has been expensive, first month's rent, deposit, and moving costs have stretched us thin. I work part time as I’m the full time caregiver to my children as they require around the clock care.





Now we're facing another hurdle. To switch utilities to our new house, AES is requiring a $1,600 paid in full. I was on a payment plan with them and no local place helps immediately they say no funding. I'm still recovering financially from everything we've already paid, and I don't have this amount available right now.





Your support would help us get our utilities turned on so we can settle into our new home. Thank you for standing with us during this transition.