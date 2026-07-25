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Help me keep my home and care for my family

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySimone Hill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Simone Hill

Help me keep my home and care for my family

Help Me Keep My Home and Care for My Family

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but I am reaching out with hope and humility.


Over the past year, my life has changed dramatically. In June of last year, I lost my mother, and just a few months later, in October, my husband was deported. The emotional and financial impact of these events was overwhelming. After working for the same employer for 10 years, the stress took a serious toll on my health, and I made the difficult decision to take early retirement in December. My retirement compensation ended in April of this year, and since then, I have had no income.

I am currently uninsured and living with diabetes and heart disease. I plan to apply for Medicare when I turn 62 in October, but until then, I am struggling to afford both my basic living expenses and my medical needs.


I am also the legal guardian of my granddaughter, who is attending college while courageously managing lupus, epilepsy, and rheumatoid arthritis. Despite her health challenges, she is working hard to build a better future, and I am doing everything I can to provide stability for her.


Right now, I am facing immediate financial hardship. My past-due bills include:

  1. Mortgage: approximately $12,000 past due but working on a refinance plan
  2. Electricity: approximately $700
  3. Water: approximately $215
  4. Trash service: approximately $75
  5. My car payment is also due this month.


My greatest goal is to keep my home and prevent losing the stability that my granddaughter and I depend on. I did reluctantly try to sell my home but all investors kept canceling the contract due to the amount of repairs needed. I am asking for support of $2,000 per month to help cover essential living expenses while I work through this difficult season, secure medical coverage, and stabilize my finances.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help keep the lights on, keep water running, protect my home, and allow me to continue caring for my granddaughter. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to give. Your generosity gives us hope during one of the most difficult times of our lives.

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