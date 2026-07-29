Help me keep my home

I am in desperate need of help I have exhausted every other means and methods of supporting myself while caring for my elderly father who recently passed away of a blocked impacted intestine that had ruptured inside him in his hospital bed.

I'm 41 I've been caring for my father trying to keep him healthy, I've been very afraid of losing him. He had to have emergency surgery for an inflated colon from trapped gasses that caused his intenstine to collapse onto a hernia he didn't know about in his groin until a X-ray exam.

He survived the surgery but didn't survive a sudden blockage that painfully ended his life.

His death is the most traumatic experience of my life as I witnessed him looking into eternity....

I need help to pay off my mortgage so I can keep my home.

For more details please take a look at Help-Save-My-Home-Project- You-Tube 30 grand is the mortgage balance I just need 1800 to stop the default or at least enough for a fewmonths worth of payments so I can save money