Help Me Keep My Family Safe and Together

I’ve gone back and forth about making this because asking for help has never come easy to me. But right now, I don’t have a choice.





I’m a single mom of three kids. In April, I got a call from CPS asking me to immediately pick up my daughter and my niece after they disclosed years of sexual abuse by my cousin’s husband. Both girls are 17 now, but the abuse began when they were only 12 years old.





Since then, life has been a whirlwind of counseling appointments, meetings with detectives, court hearings, and trying to help these girls heal while they wait for justice. The legal process is still ongoing, and we’re waiting on evidence and continuing to work with investigators. Every appointment and every court date has meant more time away from work, more expenses, and more stress, but I would choose these girls every single time.





To make ends meet, I’ve worked my regular job and picked up Instacart whenever I could. Then our only vehicle started having mechanical problems, and I lost the extra income we were depending on.





I also have a small custom T-shirt business, but it’s taken a back seat while I’ve focused on taking care of my family. I’m starting a new job soon, and I’m hopeful things will get better, but right now we’re trying to make it through one day at a time.





On July 8, we were served with an eviction notice. We now have 30 days to find a new place to live while trying to come up with the money for deposits, moving expenses, and everything that comes with starting over.

I don’t have financial support from my family, my children’s fathers, or their families. As hard as it is to admit, I can’t do this alone anymore.





If you’re able to help, your donation will go toward:

A safe place for us to live before our eviction deadline. Moving expenses and security deposits. Repairing or replacing reliable transportation so I can continue working. Supporting my daughter and niece as they continue counseling and navigate the legal process. Keeping food on the table and caring for the four children who depend on me.





If you’re not able to give, I completely understand. Sharing our story or simply keeping us in your prayers means more than you know.





These kids have already been through more than any child ever should. My only goal is to give them a safe home where they can begin to heal without worrying about where they’ll sleep next.





Thank you for reading our story, for praying for us, and for standing beside our family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. Every act of kindness, no matter how big or small, gives us a little more hope.



