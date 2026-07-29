Help me keep my family safe

I have 3 beautiful daughters who are living life on the right path. In order to keep us in our home, I need some help with bills for a few weeks. Unfortunately my husband lost his job due to his strong opinions which were distasteful to his employer, a person on the opposite side of the political spectrum. My husband is kind and virtuous and will always stand up for himself. I know he will get a new position soon but in the meantime, we need something to bridge the gap. Any amount helps.