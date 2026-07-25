Help Me Keep My Family Moving Forward

If you know me, you know asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done. I've always believed in working for what I have, and I'm doing everything I can to get back on my feet. Unfortunately, life has reached a point where hard work alone isn't enough, and I'm asking for a little help to get through this incredibly difficult season.





I'm a single mom doing everything I can to build a stable future for my daughter. After months of searching, I recently started a new serving job and completed my training. I was hopeful that this was finally the fresh start I needed.





Then, during my very first week, an extreme heat wave settled in. Because the restaurant where I work is almost entirely outdoor seating, business nearly came to a standstill. Instead of the income I was counting on, I earned only a fraction of what I expected.





At the same time, every major expense seemed to come due at once.





My vehicle, which I depend on for everything, needs major engine repairs. I'm now nearly $2,000 behind on my auto loan and facing repossession. My auto insurance is due, my phone service has been disconnected, and without both of those things I can't continue earning income through DoorDash, Instacart, Spark, or Veho.





My vehicle isn't a luxury. It's how I get to work, how I transport my daughter to summer camp, how I buy groceries, attend appointments, and earn additional income whenever I can. Losing it would mean losing my ability to support my family at the exact moment I'm finally trying to rebuild.





I'm setting a fundraising goal of $5,000, which would help cover:





• Catching up my past-due vehicle payments to avoid repossession.

• Restoring my phone service so I can accept work opportunities again.

• Paying my auto insurance so I can continue driving legally.

• Helping with the major repairs my vehicle desperately needs.

• Providing enough stability to keep working while I continue rebuilding financially.





I know times are hard for many people, and I don't expect anyone to solve my problems for me. I'm working, and I fully intend to continue working. I'm simply asking for a bridge that will keep one difficult season from becoming a much bigger crisis.





Whether you're able to donate $5, $25, or simply share this campaign, every act of kindness helps more than you know.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more to my daughter and me than words can express. I'm determined to keep moving forward, and with a little help, I truly believe we can.