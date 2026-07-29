Help Me Keep My Family Going

I never imagined I’d be in a position where I’d have to ask for help, but right now I truly need it.

I’m currently working two jobs and giving everything I have, but despite my best efforts, I’m struggling to stay afloat. My car recently broke down, and without it, getting to work and taking care of my family has become incredibly difficult.

My grandmother and the children depend on me every day. I’m their main source of support, and not having reliable transportation has made it harder to provide for them. Between trying to pay bills, keep food on the table, and figure out how to repair my car, I’m feeling overwhelmed.

I’m not looking for a handout—I’m simply asking for a helping hand during one of the hardest times in my life. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward repairing my car so I can continue working, supporting my grandmother and the kids, and getting back on my feet.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much. Your kindness, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated, and I’m grateful for everyone who takes the time to help my family through this difficult season.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in us.



