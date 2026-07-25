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Help Me Keep My Family Afloat & Launch LIengine

Goal₦3,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byCLINTON IFEANYICHUKWU

Fundraiser funds will be received by CLINTON IFEANYICHUKWU

Help Me Keep My Family Afloat & Launch LIengine

Many of you may not know me today, but I hope that one day you will.


My name is Clinton Chisom Ifeanyichukwu, and I am reaching out with humility during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.


Over the past year, I have faced severe financial hardship. I accumulated debt while trying to provide the basics for my family, including food and rent. Despite my best efforts, those debts grew beyond what I could manage, and I have been unable to secure additional financial support.


Today, my wife, my children, and I are struggling to meet even our most basic needs.


At the same time, I have been pouring my heart into building a product called LIengine. I believe it has the potential to solve real problems and create lasting value. More importantly, I believe it can become the opportunity that allows me to provide for my family with dignity instead of depending on the kindness of others.


I am not asking for help because I want an easy way out. I am asking for a chance to keep moving forward.


The funds raised through this campaign will be used to:


Provide food and essential household needs for my family.


Cover basic living expenses while I complete the next stage of LIengine.


Pay for the essential tools, services, and costs required to prepare LIengine for launch.


Give me the time and stability to seek early customers, partners, and investors instead of spending every day trying to survive.


My goal is not simply to overcome today's hardship but to build something that can sustain my family for years to come.


I have chosen a goal of ₦3,000,000 because I want enough time to stabilize my family and give LIengine a genuine opportunity to succeed. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference.


I also want to share something important. I have chosen to contribute 5% of whatever this fundraiser raises back to GiveSendGo. This platform is giving me an opportunity to ask for help when I have nowhere else to turn. If this campaign succeeds, I want part of that success help keep this platform available for other people facing difficult times.


Whether you choose to give financially, share this campaign, or simply keep my family in your thoughts and prayers, thank you for taking the time to read my story.


Your kindness today could become part of the story of how my family found hope again and how LIengine was given the opportunity to become something that helps many others tomorrow.


Attached is the video of LIENGINE.


Thank you for believing in us.

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