Support me to be able to continue my career

Hello everyone, I am a 19 year old girl just trying to help her mom and little sister. I’m a full-time student working hard to build my future while also working a job to support myself and help my mom with bills at home. It has been hard trying to juggle both work and school full time. I’m doing everything I can to stay on track academically while also making sure our basic needs are covered.





Right now, I’m trying to manage everyday expenses like car payments, transportation, and household bills. Even though I’m working as much as I can, it’s still not enough to keep up with everything.





Any support would go directly toward helping me stay in school, keep up with bills, and relieve some of the pressure so I can continue working toward a better future for both me and my family. Even small donations make a real difference





Thank you to anyone who takes the time to read this or support in any way.



