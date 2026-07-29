Going thru a tough time during tough times

Honestly, everyone is going through it right now I know I can't be the only one out there. This just happened at the worst time it could have possibly happened with all the craziness going on with the economy and around the world, I don't have a super long story or even a dramatic one to be honest and I know there are far more important charities to give to but I'm just an honest hard-working father who experienced a total loss accident to my only work van which is how I provide for my family, I'm using all my options to try to rebuild my future to keep a roof over our head. I'm currently in the process of trying to buy a 2018 Ford Transit it's only $10,000 unfortunately after the insurance pay off I am left with nothing so I'm reaching out to the community that I have served for so many years. I'm the first in my family to open my own business and I would hate to see it end like this.







