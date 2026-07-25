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Please Help Me Keep My Dogs & Build A Tiny Home

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byDiana Scantlin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diana Scantlin

Please Help Me Keep My Dogs & Build A Tiny Home

I had dreams of traveling the country with my dog Jade and purchasing land in Tennessee to homestead and build a small house. I worked hard, saved up some money, built out a cargo van, and hit the road for a couple years. Somewhere along the way, I rescued a second dog Quin and continued the journey. Jade is almost eleven years old and Quin just turned four. Of course, they are beautiful and smart and so very sweet, with boundless energy.


Through a series of unfortunate events and a couple bad decisions, I find myself living in an unfinished boxtruck in the middle of an Indiana heatwave. Since I lost my job, I haven't been able to find another, so I've been working toward building a business instead. I am overwhelmed and exhausted, and struggling to remain hopeful. I can't leave the dogs in the unfinished boxtruck to go to a job, and I can't build the tiny house boxtruck unless I go to a job to earn money.


Everyone says I should get rid of the dogs to make life easier, but I just can't imagine life without them. I've lived most of my life without parents or a family support system. I've never struggled with addiction or been dependent on government assistance (even though I have several health problems). With God's goodness and mercy, I finally overcame a lifelong battle with major depression and continue to seek His will in my life. Because of the depression, I've lost touch with all my friends over the years and no longer have a support system... So here I am praying for the kindness and generosity of strangers to help me get back on my feet again.


I'm hoping to raise just enough money to build out the basics, so I can safely house my dogs while I earn a living and begin rebuilding my life. I need to purchase more lumber and insulation to install a floor and frame the walls and ceiling, a couple of windows to get a cross breeze, and metal tubing for installing my solar panels on the roof.


My problems seems so small compared to what others are going through, but I would be so grateful for any donation, big or small. If you're unable to contribute at this time, please share my story with friends and keep us in your prayers.


God bless you and your family!

🙏🏻 ❤️ 🇺🇸

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