Help Me Keep My Dog Patchez

Three years ago, I found Patchez tied up under an abandoned house where he was chained outside on a deserted street, barely fed, covered in fleas and ticks, and being attacked by packs of dogs. He survived that. Since then, I’ve given him a safe, stable life. I took him to the Vet and got him fixed up, It took almost a month to get rid of the fleas in the house and yard, and my other dog Louie that has since died had to suffer thru the infestation with us. It took 3 years for him to trust me and feel secure. Even now, he doesn’t know what to do with a toy or a good ham bone if you give it to him, he never had those priviledges and never learned.

But he does trust me and when others are around he sticks to me like glue. He does feel safe. He’s home.





I’ve worked hard all my life. I’ve tried to do things the right way, be responsible, and build something for myself. So it’s honestly heartbreaking to be in a position where I’ve already lost so much… and now I’m at risk of losing the one thing that means the most to me. Patchez. Right now, I’m dealing with the aftermath of devastating financial fraud, and I’m at risk of losing my housing. I could stay with a relative temporarily but they insist I get rid of "that dog"… but I can't, I promised him love and safety and I don't wat to traumatize him more. That’s not happening. I’m working, I’m selling what I can, and I’m rebuilding—but I need help closing the gap so I can secure a stable, pet-friendly place and keep him with me.





If you love dogs, you understand—this isn’t just about housing. This is about not losing him after everything he’s already survived. Losing him would break me. And I won’t give up on him. If you can help, thank you. If you can’t, please share this. — Gigi & Patchez



