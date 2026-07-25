Help me keep my daughter safe

I'm asking for help during one of the most difficult times in my life. I became involved in a domestic dispute while trying to protect myself and, most importantly, protect my daughter from being exposed to an unsafe situation.





Right now, I'm trying to raise enough money to cover the 10% bail amount of $5,000. At the same time, I've been paying for temporary housing, food, and other basic necessities to ensure my daughter has a safe place to stay and doesn't have to return to a home affected by domestic conflict.





The financial burden has become overwhelming, and I simply can't do it alone. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the bail payment and help me focus on keeping my daughter safe and providing the stability she deserves.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time.