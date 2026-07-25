Help Me Keep My Car and Stay on the Road

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because I’m going through a difficult financial situation and could really use some help. My work hours were recently reduced, and as a single dad, it’s been a struggle to keep up with my monthly bills while providing for my child.

Right now, I need to raise $600 to cover my car payment and car insurance. My car is essential for getting to work, taking care of my responsibilities, and being there for my daughter. Without it, things could become even more difficult.

Asking for help isn’t easy, but I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward keeping my car insured and making my payment so I can continue working and supporting my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. My daughter and I truly appreciate it.



