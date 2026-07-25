Help Me Keep My Car





I'm reaching out because I'm in a difficult financial situation and need help covering my upcoming car payment.





The side effects of the US goverment targetting me is finally coming to fruition. I've not asked for anything from the movement so far and I really need your help now.





My car is my primary transportation for getting to work, running essential errands, and handling everyday responsibilities. Right now, I've fallen behind financially, and I'm at risk of missing my payment. Losing reliable transportation would make it much harder for me to get back on my feet.





I'm trying to raise $3500 to cover my car payment and any related fees. Every donation, no matter the size, helps and is deeply appreciated. If you're not able to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity truly make a difference.