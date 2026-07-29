Help me keep my baby









Help Kaliyah Recover After a Serious Car Accident ❤️





Hello everyone,





Our family is going through a very difficult time. Kaliyah was recently involved in a serious car accident and suffered injuries to the neck and nose. Because of these injuries, Kaliyah needs surgery and ongoing medical care.





This has been an emotional and challenging experience for our family, and we are asking for help with medical expenses, recovery costs, transportation, and other unexpected needs during this time.





Any donation, no matter the size, would mean the world to us. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Kaliyah in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity as Kaliyah focuses on healing and recovery.





With gratitude,

The Family Kaliyah’s ❤️