Help me keep my abuse rescues safe with me.

I take in abuse rescue dogs. I give these dogs a 2nd chance at having a great life. I have 4 now who probably wouldn't be here today if I didn't intervien from their situations. I now find myself in need of help. Due to a couple unexpected bill after my mother's passing that I might have to lose our home. I am on disability and barely make it as it is but now with these unexpected bills I'm in a hole that I can't get out of unless I find someone to help me it was just me I wouldn't even care but my four babies here are the ones I'm worried about two or so old that if I adopted them out or try to find somebody to take him I probably wouldn't be able to One nobody can be around but me cuz you don't like people and he's afraid of everybody and the other one's just a big big sissy dog that scared of everybody cuz of the way he used to be beat. If I could just get out of this initial hole that I'm in because of the bills that I'm stuck with everything would be fine. So if anyone can help us out in any way be much appreciated and if you can't I appreciate the fact that you took time to read the story take care thank you bye