Help Me Keep Moving Forward A Hand Up

I’m raising funds for a reliable used car because transportation is the one obstacle standing between where I am today and where I’m working hard to be.

I’m committed to rebuilding my life. Every day, I’m focused on staying accountable, maintaining my recovery, getting to work, attending my AA meetings, and keeping my commitments with my housing program. I’m doing my part—but without dependable transportation, even simple tasks become difficult and opportunities can be missed.

My fundraising goal is $4,400, which will cover the purchase of a reliable used vehicle along with the taxes, title, and registration. This isn’t about buying a perfect car—it’s about having safe, dependable transportation that allows me to keep moving forward.

I’m not expecting everyone to donate, and I understand that many people are facing challenges of their own. If you’re able to contribute, I’m deeply grateful. If you’re not, sharing my fundraiser or offering words of encouragement means just as much.

Every contribution, no matter the size, is an investment in my future. It will help me continue working, stay committed to my recovery, and build a more stable and independent life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in second chances. Your support, whether through a donation, a share, or your encouragement, means more than I can express.



