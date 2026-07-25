Help me keep housing

Hello, I unfortunately had a stroke and I’m unable to go back to work full-time. I’m not back at my fullest potential. I’m just trying to make sure that I can keep a roof over my head and keep my bills paid. I simply ask only for a little bit of money because that way I can catch up on my living cost is that a point sign why I can’t afford food for my house it’s hard when everything has become so expensive I asked for $3500 because that way I can catch up on my rent and all my bills thank you for each and everyone of y’all that took the time out to read this and I want to thank any and everybody that donates to my Calls. I truly appreciate it. God bless sincerely a woman trying to get better.