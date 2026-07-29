Help me keep him

Hi everyone,

I recently adopted a 5-year-old pit bull named Wilson, and he’s honestly one of the sweetest dogs I’ve ever met. He loves going on walks and cuddling, and he’s been great with people, kids, and other animals.

The only issue is I’m $200 short on his adoption fee, and without it, I may have to return him. I really don’t want Wilson to go back after finally getting a chance at a real home.

I’m doing everything I can—I just need a little help to get over this last hurdle so he can stay with me permanently.

If you can donate anything at all, it would mean a lot to both of us. And if you can’t, sharing this would really help too.

Thank you for reading ❤️🐶