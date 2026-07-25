Help Irene ease the financial challenges

Hi there

My name is Irene and I am coming on here to ask for donations. First let me tell you a little bit about myself. I have 4 children, 15 grand children, 3 great grand children. My family has been here throughout my cancer journey which I have been dealing with since 2007.

For the past 3 years I have been dealing with lung and liver cancers treatments weekly for months and my family helped me financially since I had to drive 4 hrs to get treatments weekly. But they can no longer help me like before so I moved to be closer to Dr's and treatments. But now I not only have lung cancer but 2 others as well. I do work part time as well as receive disability but in August ill be starting treatments as well as a surgery and am in need of a little financial help i have reached out to programs only to be told I don't qualify or we don't help people get ahead. So im reaching out to you the public I know we are all going through hard times but any amount of donation will help reach my goal.

Thank you so much

Irene Eure