Help Me Keep Fighting a Rare Disease

More Than a Donation, What I Need Most Is Your Prayers. Trusting God Through a Rare Disease and Financial Hardship





First and foremost, what I ask for most is your prayers. I truly believe that God has a purpose for my life, but there are times when I feel weak and want to give up. If you could pray for me—for strength, hope, and guidance—it would be the greatest gift you could give me.

My name is Lizbeth, I am 26 years old, and writing this is very difficult for me. A friend encouraged me to create this fundraiser because my situation has become increasingly difficult.

Since the day I was born, I have been fighting against the odds. I was born without signs of life and remained in that condition for approximately 20 minutes before doctors were able to revive me. My prognosis was extremely poor, yet by God's grace and the dedication of my medical team, I survived and grew up with only minor speech and vision difficulties.

As a child, I excelled academically and dreamed of a bright future. However, at age 11, my health began to deteriorate. I was hospitalized with painful ulcerations and underwent repeated treatments and medications. Despite these challenges, I remained hopeful and continued moving forward.

During my teenage years, I endured severe bullying that contributed to an eating disorder and a serious decline in my health. At age 15, my knee became completely ulcerated and my liver began to fail so severely that my family was told my condition appeared terminal.

That was when I finally received my diagnosis: Pyoderma Gangrenosum, a rare autoimmune disease in which even minor trauma—such as bumps, injections, scratches, wounds, or insect bites—can trigger painful lesions that may rapidly develop into deep ulcers capable of destroying skin, fatty tissue, muscle, and nerves.

Once again, God carried me through. My liver recovered, leaving only a hemangioma as a lasting reminder of that difficult time.

The years that followed were filled with treatments, long hospital trips, and medications such as methotrexate, which weakened my immune system, caused significant hair loss, and led to pneumonia. These health challenges shattered my dream of studying Microbiology at the most prestigious university in my country.

A few years later, I experienced another severe health crisis. The right side of my chest became ulcerated, and I developed an even more serious case of pneumonia. It was one of the darkest periods of my life. That crisis also cost me my second opportunity to pursue my dream degree, as I had to take my university entrance exam while running a fever of 100.4°F (38°C).

Yet during those hospitalizations, I discovered something that changed my life forever: the compassion and care of the nurses who cared for me. Because of them, I found my calling and decided to become a nurse.

In 2019, as I began nursing school, my father passed away. He suffered from a hereditary liver disease, and his health had declined significantly after the severe health crisis I experienced the year before. Watching my struggle deeply affected him, and the emotional stress took a serious toll on his already fragile condition. Losing him was devastating and left a profound mark on my life.

The grief of losing my father, combined with the challenges of the pandemic and my own ongoing health struggles, eventually led me to develop severe anxiety.

Even so, I continued my education. I completed my coursework, clinical rotations, and hospital internships, meeting all academic and professional requirements to earn my nursing degree.

I worked hard, excelled in my studies, and never gave up. I loved my profession and was passionate about caring for others. Behind the scenes, I hid my health struggles and often heard comments such as, “You don't look sick” or “You're probably exaggerating.” Those words hurt more than people realized.

Despite every obstacle, I graduated as a nurse with dreams of dedicating my career to research and patient care.

Unfortunately, I have now been unemployed for more than a year and a half.

My illness has closed countless professional doors. Some physicians have even told me that I chose the wrong career. I invested years of effort, my savings, and my hopes into a profession I deeply love, only to find myself rejected before being given the opportunity to prove myself.

In my country, I do not qualify for disability benefits, housing assistance, or other forms of government support because I am not considered “disabled enough.”

My illness affects far more than my skin. I require ongoing medications, supplements, specialized skincare products, and regular medical care to remain stable. Although I now take dapsone instead of methotrexate, the costs of managing my condition remain significant.

I have done everything I can to support myself. I wrote a book, attempted small businesses, explored telehealth opportunities, and applied for jobs outside healthcare. Unfortunately, none of these efforts have provided lasting stability.

My mother has been my greatest support, but the financial burden is becoming increasingly difficult for both of us. My skin is highly sensitive to sunlight, I suffer severe allergies to certain products and fabrics, and I require ongoing care to prevent complications.

My greatest fear is becoming completely dependent on my mother as she grows older. I fear a future in which I am left without the resources or means to support myself.

Recently, I even had to take on debt to replace my cellphone after it stopped working. I need to remain reachable in case any employment opportunity arises.

That is why I am here today.

I am simply looking for a chance to breathe, regain some stability, and build a future in which my health does not completely determine my ability to survive.

My essential expenses average approximately $800 per month, including health insurance, medications, supplements, medically necessary skin-care products, therapy, medical needs, and other health-related expenses. I also have an $850 cellphone debt and need specialized glasses for light sensitivity.

A total of $18,000 would help cover approximately one year of essential health expenses, pay off my cellphone debt, purchase the glasses I need, and provide a small emergency fund in case of a serious health crisis.

The goal of this fundraiser is simply to help me achieve some stability while I continue searching for a path forward and a way to support myself despite my condition.

I have always tried to do things the right way. I studied hard, worked tirelessly, fought through my illness, and never stopped trying. Yet despite my efforts, one door after another continues to close.

If you are able to donate, I would be deeply grateful. If you cannot, I ask for something just as valuable: your prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for your prayers.

May God bless you.