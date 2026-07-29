Help Me Keep a Safe Place to Call Home

Hi everyone,





Writing this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I’m choosing faith over fear and believing God can make a way even in difficult seasons.





For years, I survived domestic violence and the emotional pain that came with it. Leaving that situation took everything I had. I walked away to protect my peace, my safety, and my future, trusting that God would guide me toward a better life.





Since then, I’ve been trying to rebuild from the ground up emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and financially. While I’m grateful to have made it this far, the weight of trying to recover on my own has become overwhelming. I am now facing serious financial hardship and struggling to keep up with rent and household expenses.





Right now, I am asking for help to keep a safe roof over my head and prevent losing the stability I fought so hard to create after escaping abuse.





The funds raised will go toward:





Past-due rent Upcoming rent payments Utilities and household necessities Keeping stable, safe housing during this difficult season









I know times are hard for many people, and asking for help does not come easy to me. But I also know God often works through the kindness and compassion of others. Every donation, prayer, and share means more than I can put into words.





I am not giving up. I am continuing to fight for healing, peace, and a future filled with hope. I simply need a helping hand to get through this chapter.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can give. May God bless you for your kindness and generosity.

With love, gratitude and prayers,

Tabeitha