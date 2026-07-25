help me keep a safe home for my two little ones

My name is Krystal, and I never imagined I would find myself asking for help like this. As a single parent to two beautiful little children, ages 1 and 3, I am doing everything I can to keep a roof over our heads and provide for them, but I have reached a point where I can't do it alone.

Recently, our electricity was shut off for over a week. I was able to get it turned back on, but the power company has given me only three days to pay another $2,000 or our electricity will be disconnected again. With summer temperatures climbing over 100 degrees, I am terrified of what that would mean for my babies. No child should have to endure that kind of heat.

I work odd jobs whenever I can, but without reliable transportation or childcare, finding steady employment has been nearly impossible. Most of what I earn goes toward food, diapers, and other basic necessities for my children. Their father is no longer involved and provides no financial support, leaving me to carry everything on my own.

In addition to the electric bill, I have fallen behind on my water bill, rent, and internet. I am doing everything I can to stay afloat, but right now I am at risk of losing the stability my children need. My greatest fear is not being able to provide them with a safe place to live.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward:

Keeping our electricity connected.

Paying essential utility bills.

Preventing eviction and keeping a roof over our heads.

Providing basic necessities like food and diapers for my children.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean the world to us. Your kindness, prayers, and support give my family hope during one of the hardest times we have ever faced.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you are able to give. It truly means more than words can express.